Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a throwback picture with her favourite boys

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a star in every sense. Her presence both on and off the screen is something that nobody can come close to. Kareena made her debut on Instagram earlier this year and has already become one of the most popular celebrities on the platform, and we can’t say we’re surprised with the fact either.

The actress’ page is filled with pictures and videos featuring her family and today, Kareena made another addition to the list with a throwback picture. Along with Kareena, the picture featured her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The trio were seen posing by the lake side and looked adorable as usual together. Kareena also had an endearing caption for the lovely frame. She wrote, “All I ever need…ï¸Â #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside the late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She now has Laal Singh Chaddha lined up for release which also features Aamir Khan.



