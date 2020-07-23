Kardashians Unfollow Larsa Pippen As Rumors Swirl Over Alleged Tristan Thompson Affair!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Several outlets are reporting that all of the Kardashians have unfollowed former bestie, Larsa Pippen as rumors floated around online about her allegedly sleeping with Tristan Thompson.

On Tuesday night, in a since-deleted tweet, Kanye West also wrote “Larsa” alongside a thinking emoji. Eagle eyes also noticed that Larsa has since unfollowed Kim Kardashian on social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR