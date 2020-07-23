Kardashians Unfollow Larsa Pippen As Rumors Swirl Over Alleged Tristan Thompson Affair!!

Several outlets are reporting that all of the Kardashians have unfollowed former bestie, Larsa Pippen as rumors floated around online about her allegedly sleeping with Tristan Thompson.

On Tuesday night, in a since-deleted tweet, Kanye West also wrote “Larsa” alongside a thinking emoji. Eagle eyes also noticed that Larsa has since unfollowed Kim Kardashian on social media.

Larsa released a statement, responding to the speculation, saying that she is focusing on her children.

“I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” she wrote. “I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationship in real life.”

She added, “Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings them happiness.”

But Twitter is dragging her — convinced that she bedded Tristan. They are calling her a hypocrite for her treatment of Jordyn Woods following the cheating scandal.

Here’s what Larsa had to say at the time: