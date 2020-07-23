Kanye West’s Team Heads to Wyoming to Be His Support System

WENN

According to an informant, doctors deem that the Yeezy founder is currently in a stable mental state as the rapper is said to continue to work on his album following his bizarre Twitter rant.

Kanye West‘s recent mental health has concerned people who are close to him. They reportedly rush to be with the “Jesus Is King” rapper with a new report suggests that his team had flown to Wyoming to be by his side.

A source claims in a report, which is first published by PEOPLE, that Kanye’s friends, music executive Don “Don C” Crawley and his former manager John Monopoly, jas headed to his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, to serve as his support system. Also allegedly joining them at the ranch is Kanye’s manager, Bu Thiam.

According to the informant, doctors deem that the Yeezy founder is currently in a stable mental state. The rapper is said to continue to work on his album. He was also seen hanging out Dame Dash, who posted a picture of their outing on his Instagram account. “We good,” he simply captioned it.

<br />

Also showing support for the “Gold Digger” hitmaker, who has a bipolar disorder, following a bizarre Twitter rant was comedian Dave Chappelle. Kanye thanked Dave for his visit in a Twitter post, writing, “THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE.”

This arrives after Kim reportedly was planning to divorce Kanye amid his latest episode of bipolar disorder. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star allegedly had been in talks with lawyers to divorce her husband, who has been talking bad about his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a Twitter rant.

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” a source previously claimed. Another source added that while the couple had had their ups and downs in the past, the 39-year-old beauty had “wanted to make it work” and had gone forward with divorce in the past “because of their children,” but this could be the last straw in their relationship.