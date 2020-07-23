Jets players ‘boiling over’ allegations against Woody Johnson

As New York Jets owner Woody Johnson comes under fire for allegations of using racist and sexist language, several of the team’s players are reportedly demanding change at the highest level.

In recent months, NFL players have launched huge campaigns on social media demanding change from the league. With one of the NFL’s longest-tenured owners now facing accusations of frequently making racist and sexist comments, we might be on the verge of another movement.

According to Sportico’s Mike Freeman, Jets players are “boiling over” the recent scandal and the alleged language Johnson used as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Kingdom. Furthermore, many players seem to want him out of the organization entirely.