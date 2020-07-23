Jennifer Lopez Looks Dispirited as She’s Left Stranded at Hamptons Beach for Violating Parking Rules

Instagram

The ‘Hustlers’ star and her twin children are left with no ride back home after her dune buggy is towed away because she parks without permits at Mecox Beach in Bridgehampton.

Not even Jennifer Lopez could get away with parking violation. The Golden Globe-nominated actress was almost left stranded at Hamptons Beach, New York after her dune buggy was towed away because she failed to abide parking restrictions.

On Tuesday, July 21, the 50-year-old star traveled to Mecox Beach in Bridgehampton with a group of entourage, including her twin children Max and Emme, in three dune buggies. Upon arriving, they allegedly drove straight past attendants, who were checking whether beachgoers had permits, and parked up without permits.

Not long afterwards, police were called and a tow truck came to take the three buggies away after J.Lo failed to show any form of a permit. Left with no transportation to get back to their home, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker looked stoney-faced as she made a call.

A friend later came to pick up the Bronx star in her fiance Alex Rodriguez‘s blue Ford Bronco. Instead of going straight back to home, they headed to the tow yard to pick up their impounded vehicles.

During the outing, J.Lo was prepared for the beach day as she sported a plunging white swimsuit and denim shorts. She also carried a tote bag holding beach toys, while not forgetting to wear a mask. It’s unknown though if they carried on with their initial plan after picking up their buggies or they scrapped their plan to spend the day at the beach.

Jennifer has been spending the summer in the Hamptons with fiance A-Rod and her two children. In 2019, she purchased a $10 million property which sits on 3-acres of land in Water Mill. Dubbed her favorite, the Hamptons house quickly became her recreational retreat as she claimed that it was her “dream home” in an interview with Hola magazine.

The property has a Gambrel style of architecture and boasts 8 bedrooms and 7.5 bathroom, with a basement, spa, office, guest house, media room, sauna, study, outdoor shower and heated pool. The holiday home also includes a playground, large lawns and a three-car garage.