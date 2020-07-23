Jack Bird, Canterbury Bulldogs urged to make bid for Brisbane Broncos star, Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler

NRL legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have urged the Canterbury Bulldogs to look at making a bid to recruit injury-hit Broncos star Jack Bird.

Bird, 25, is contracted to Brisbane until the end of this season on almost $1 million-a-year, and an option for 2021. He was this week given permission by Brisbane to negotiate a move to a rival NRL club as the Broncos put their salary cap focus on securing David Fifita.

The versatile former Sharks premiership-winner has had a rotten run of luck since joining the Broncos in 2018 with repeated long-term injuries.

However as he recovers from his most recent setback – a ruptured ACL ruling him out of the 2020 season – Johns says an opportunity to move to the Bulldogs could revive his career.

“If I was the Bulldogs, with the right price-tag I would buy him as a running five-eighth outside Kieran Foran,” Johns said on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“I think he’s an explosive runner, he’s super aggressive. He played Origin a few years ago off the bench. He’s tough, he competes.

Jack Bird in action during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session (Getty)

“[He] lost his way up there in Brisbane. He’s another one who put some weight on up there, didn’t look fit, rock-hard fit – whether that was a by-product of being away from home, he got injured, did his knee.

“Sometimes when young players have a string of injuries, it can extend their career later. I think as a running five-eighth at the Bulldogs he would be suited outside Kieran Foran, with the right game plan and with certain limitations on how he played.

“I’d love to see him get back into rep footy. Tough, tough boy.”

Bird leaves Broncos training after injury

Kangaroos and Roosters great Brad Fittler agreed the move would be smart for both the Bulldogs and for Bird, but it would be bittersweet.

“To watch him go to another club and do well will just make me cry,” Fittler said.

“It’s such a shame I think. The Broncos have invested so much in Jack Bird.”

Asked whether the Bulldogs would need to fork out big bucks for Bird, Fittler said: “It all depends how much [the Broncos have] lost their patience.”

Bulldogs veteran Kieran Foran would be perfect alongside Jack Bird, Johns says (Getty)

Fittler added that Bird’s unique playing style is ideal for the set-up at Canterbury.

“I do like the idea of what Joey was saying about Canterbury,” he explained.

“Jack Bird is not conventional. He doesn’t run like conventional players, he doesn’t pass. He’s just strong.

“There were shots when he played Origin – I remember he got the ball and he ran into Greg Inglis and the back-rower and he knocked them over. He’s so powerful.

“I think Canterbury would be a great fit because they’ve never been a club that have looked conventional. They’ve always fought hard for points. He’s the type of player that looks like he’d suit them.”