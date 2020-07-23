IOHK and BeefChain Team Up to Answer ‘Where’s the Beef?’ By Cointelegraph

IOHK and BeefChain Team Up to Answer ‘Where’s the Beef?’
The team behind (ADA) blockchain, IOHK, have partnered with Wyoming-based BeefChain to utilize blockchain technology to improve food traceability and security.
IOHK, which relocated to Wyoming in 2019, announced the partnership at the Cardano 2020 virtual event. Chief Commercial Officer Jerry Fragiskatos stated the solution will benefit both consumers and producers by tackling issues including food safety and recalls.
