Internal doc: T-Mobile to require all new devices to support VoLTE from August 4, and stop supporting any non-VoLTE phones on its network from January 2021 (Corbin Davenport/Android Police)

Corbin Davenport / Android Police:

Internal doc: T-Mobile to require all new devices to support VoLTE from August 4, and stop supporting any non-VoLTE phones on its network from January 2021  —  According to internal T-Mobile documents, the carrier plans to rapidly fast track plans to shut down its 2G and 3G voice networks …

