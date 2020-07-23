How your Fitbit or Apple Watch may be able to detect COVID-19, even before symptoms start

Article content continued

“We’ve seen the changes in breathing rates and heart rates that we suspected would happen,” said Fitbit’s lead research scientist Conor Heneghan. Device makers also are studying possible early signs of COVID-19 infection among professional athletes who wear personalized fitness trackers, like Whoop, a wristband, and Oura, a ring worn on your finger.

Promising results from separate university studies of the Oura ring, produced by Oura Health, prompted the National Basketball League to purchase 2,000 devices to be worn by players and staff to keep a close eye on heart rate and temperature. The PGA Tour bought 1,000 Whoop bands for players, caddies, and media covering the golf tournament, said Whoop founder Will Ahmed.

“They’re using the technology to measure everything about their bodies, but especially respiratory rate, which we’ve found is a very important statistic for understanding COVID-19,” Ahmed said.

