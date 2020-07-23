How to disable the new Meet tab in Gmail

Google has recently added new features to Gmail to make things easier for people working from home. The most noticeable addition is the Meet integration inside Gmail. However, not all the changes are meant for everyone and if you are not a big fan of the new Meet integration, here’s how to disable the Google Meet tab in Gmail web.

Pre-requisites:

Make sure that the new Meet tab is visible on your Gmail web



Working internet connection

Steps to disable Meet tab from Gmail

1. Open Gmail and login using Google credentials



2. Now, click on the Gear icon from top-right corner



3. Then, click on See all settings button



4. Click on Chat and Meet tab from the top



5. Scroll down and select the option Hide the Meet section in the main menu next to Meet label



6. Click on Save changes button







The Gmail page will reload automatically to apply the changes. Once the page is reloaded, the Meet tab will be gone. You can also enable it again by following the same steps. All you need to do is choose ‘Show the Meet section in the main menu’ in the second last step.