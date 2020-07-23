How Michael Phelps Built His Adorable, Winning Family

They just couldn’t make the good times last. Just when things seemed to be going, you know, swimmingly, they’d hit a snag, splitting twice on their way to forever.

“There definitely were times, and I think Michael would say the same thing, where I hated him,” she confessed to Cosmopolitan, their third go-round at romance in 2014 proving to be the charm. “We were at odds at times.” And, yet, she couldn’t shake the feeling that just maybe he was end game: “Even when I loathed him, there were still times when I was like, ‘God, I wish I was with him.'”

But, as many have learned the hard way, your early 20s and a steady, stable romance don’t always mix. “It was definitely bad timing,” she surmised of their false starts. “We both had a lot of growing up to do. We both had a lot of learning about ourselves to do. I don’t think you can be in a good relationship unless you love yourself to the fullest and you want to help the other person become a better person. We definitely needed that time apart to recognize that about ourselves and to appreciate one another.”

Agreed Michael, speaking to Access Hollywood that same year, “We both had to go through some things to get to the point where we are now in our life.”