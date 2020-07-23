How Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Became Close Friends

“I kind of just stuck around and we got really close,” she added. “We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

Kourtney and Addison have gone on to create several videos together, a few have even featured Kourtney’s kids and her ex Scott Disick. Most recently, Addison was spotted spending quality time with the famous family in Malibu, Calif.

Speaking of Malibu, the Louisiana native revealed that she’s still coming to term with her new life in California.

“Like, I don’t necessarily freak out about a single individual, but I’ll overall look at it and be like, ‘What is my life? Why am I driving to Malibu right now? Where am I?'” she said. “I think it’s just because I am not, you know, from here. So, it’s still crazy to me that I even live in Los Angeles.”