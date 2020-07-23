‘His Dark Materials’: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Cast in Season 2

RELATED STORIES

Don’t be surprised if, in His Dark Materials‘ upcoming Season 2, John Parry’s daemon turns to the camera, breaks the fourth wall and gives the audience a pointed look.

OK, we’re kidding — but Phoebe Waller-Bridge is going to lend her voice to a character quite close to one played by her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott.

A quick primer on daemons: In both Philip Pullman’s fantasy books and the HBO series based on them, daemons are offshoots of a person’s soul that take animal form and serve as an extension of that person. In The Subtle Knife, Book 2 of Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy, John Parry’s daemon is an osprey named Sayan Kotor.

“It’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life,” Scott said after announcing the cameo casting during the show’s Comic-Con @ Home panel Thursday. “So, it’s wonderful that that’s happening.”

Scott, of course, played Hot Priest opposite Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag in Season 2 of the Amazon Prime comedy.

As part of the panel, HBO also released a roughly 90-second teaser trailer giving audiences a taste of His Dark Materials‘ sophomore season, which will toggle between worlds and will take place — in part — in a place called Cittagazze.