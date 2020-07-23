Here’s What Kartik Aaryan’s Mother Says When the Actor Gets Angry!



If there’s something we’ve absolutely loved on the social media during the lockdown, it’s been Kartik Aaryan’s mom’s cameos in his social posts. In the latest episode of his hit chat show Koki Poochega, we got to know of yet another mother-son dynamic which has left us in splits.

Kartik Aaryan dropped the new episode of Koki Poochega last night. The actor highlights an important topic about mental health as he interviews psychiatrist Dr Geetha Jayaram from John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore. The actor speaks to the expert about mental illness and how it can be treated. Speaking about the issue, the psychiatrist rightly says that when one experiences anxiety or mood swings one should report it to their primary doctor, who would be in a better place to help. Kartik then in a lighter vein, asks the doctor if his mother’s solution to all his problems is right. The actor says, “Mujhe gussa aata hai, mummy bolti hai ki isski shaadi karva do, is she right? (When I get angry, my mother tells me that you should get married)” Dr Geetha Jayaram chuckles at this question and says that for some reason, every Indian thinks that marriage is the answer to everything.

While we’re sure that marriage is not the solution to anything but a marriage proposal from Kartik Aaryan can definitely be an answer to the prayers of millions of girls nationwide. Isn’t it?

The actor’s episode is being praised by netizens as it educates about an important issue. The hashtag #KokiPoochega started trending on social media as soon as the episode went live.