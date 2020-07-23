Here are all the Xbox Series X games announced at Microsoft’s ‘Games Showcase’

During Microsoft’s Xbox Series X ‘Games Showcase’ event, the tech giant announced several new games coming to its next-generation video game console.

While the tech giant hasn’t revealed when all of these games will launch on the Series X, it did show off trailers for each title. It’s important to note that most of these games are coming to Xbox One and/or PC as well.

It’s also worth noting that all of the trailers are available in 4K and play at a much higher bitrate than they did during the livestream. This means that if there’s a specific game you saw during the stream that you’re excited for, it might be worth giving the trailer a second look.

All of the new trailers for new titles announced during the showcase are below:

Halo Infinite

As Dusk Falls

Avowed

Fable

Forza Motorsport

The Gunk

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (2021)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

State of Decay 3

Tetris Effect: Connected (Holiday 2020)

Warhammer 40,000 (2021)

Everwild

Tell Me Why

The Medium

CrossfireX

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Psychonauts 2