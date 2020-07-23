Harry Grant Wests Tigers loan deal, Andrew Johns analysis

In just eight games for the Wests Tigers, a 22-year-old leads the Dally M race and has already earned the tag ‘King Harry’ at Leichhardt.

When he walked off the field following a commanding performance in his side’s dismantling of the Broncos, the crowd stood and applauded, then chanted his name in scenes usually reserved for club legends, not just fly-by-nighters.

Yet, sadly for the join venture, that’s the exact reality of Harry Grant’s situation.

Harry Grant (Getty)

Save for a deep run in the playoffs, the young star will leave the Tigers having played less than 20 games for the club.

He may yet pick up the highest individual honour in the game only to resume his place at the Storm, where he could foreseeably drop to third in the pecking order in his position.

As things stand Cameron Smith could play on next season and, if not, his other understudy, Brandon Smith, has publicly revealed the Storm have promised him first shot in the No.9 jersey.

Just imagine the reigning Dally M medallist dropping out of his club’s best 17. It sounds far fetched but if the Storm’s legendary skipper plays on next season and Grant returns as he’s promised it’s not altogether impossible.

Which is why rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns is still hopeful the Tigers will hang onto a young star who has captured the heart of the fans in record time.

“I hope he can stay there at Wests Tigers, I hope he stays there, especially if Cameron plays on,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“Because he’s going to be behind Brandon Smith and Cameron Smith for another year if Cameron keeps playing. Every time he plays he’s one of the best players out there, he’s leading the Dally Ms and it’s great to see, really top notch young fella too, great young guy.”

Right now that hope appears forlorn.

The terms of the loan deal that sent Grant to the Tigers and Paul Momirovski to the Storm strictly require the pair to return to their owner clubs at season’s end.

It’s a storyline that adds yet another layer of intrigue to the decision ahead of the Storm captain, an Immortal-in-waiting. Such is his legacy both at his club and in rugby league, he doesn’t deserve to have external pressures impact on a deeply personal call but professional sport rarely yields to romance.

Smith is still arguably the most influential player in the NRL. He sits second on the Dally M standings, just one vote behind his protege, and remains the dominant force for a team currently sitting third on the ladder.

Storm skipper Cameron Smith (Getty)

But play on in 2021 and it’s difficult to see how the Storm could justify recalling Grant, particularly while Brandon Smith is a required and contracted player.

The skipper’s decision will likely arrive sooner rather than later and who knows what it could lead to. If he plays on, would the Storm at the very least consider extending the Grant-Momirovski swap for another 12 months?

If not, Grant may sooner rather than later play at Leichhardt Oval wearing purple rather than the Tigers’ iconic black, orange and white.

Barely comprehensible given the reaction he received from the fans last week surpassed what some of the club’s biggest names of the past elicited in careers that spanned a decade or more.

“I was astounded that when Harry left the field that he not only received a standing ovation but they were chanting his name. I haven’t seen that kind of reaction for a player who’s only been at a club for eight games, and embraced in that way, ever before,” legendary star of the 80s Peter Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“And you talk about some of the greats who have been at the Balmain club and the Tigers club, some of the very, very best, I never saw them get a standing ovation or have their name chanted.

“So this was unprecedented and it just shows the effect that this young man has had on this club in such a short period of time.

“They’ll be devastated to see him leave and understandably so, but Harry has come out and said ‘Look, I’m going back to Melbourne, I’m a man of my word,’ that is the situation.

“So those sights we saw the other night are just going to make it even harder for him to leave.”

Tigers will be devastated to see him leave – Round 10