Hackers attacked GEDmatch servers and caused over 1M of its profiles to be opted-in for searching by law enforcement, which were previously opted-out (Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News:

Hackers attacked GEDmatch servers and caused over 1M of its profiles to be opted-in for searching by law enforcement, which were previously opted-out  —  First GEDmatch, the DNA database that helped identify the Golden State Killer, was hacked.  Then email addresses from its users were used …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR