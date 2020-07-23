Gwyneth Paltrow Says Rob Lowe’s Wife Taught Her “How to Give a Blow Job” and More Interview Shockers

On Paltrow’s Kids:

It’s no secret that Paltrow’s kids, whom she shares with her ex Chris Martin, have famous parents. However, the Shakespeare in Love star said she still tries to protect her children, Apple Martin, 16, and Moses Martin, 14, from the limelight.

“I won’t let them be public on any social media or anything like that. I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible,” she said.

Paltrow also called her daughter “so bright and so funny” and agreed with Lowe that Apple is “hilarious.” As for her son, the proud parent said Moses is “so unique, and so deep and, like, such an old soul.” In addition, she said her youngest child is “really talented—like scarily talented.”

Paltrow said she tries to teach her kids right from wrong and the value of hard work. She also shared that Apple works in retail when stores aren’t closed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.