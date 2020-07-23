‘Good Sudoku’ by Zach Gage wants to make the popular game actually fun on iOS

Good Sudoku for iOS is a new app that’s launched today from veteran game developer Zach Gage aiming to reinvigorate the digital version of the popular puzzle game. The app comes with a thoughtful approach including AI-powered hints to have fun learning the game, tools to eliminate busywork, over 70,000 puzzles for everyone from beginner to expert, option to import puzzles, and more.

If you search for Sudoku on the App Store, you’ll find a long list of options to play the classic puzzle game on iPhone and iPad. However, developers Zach Gage and Jack Schlesinger felt all of the existing digital Sudoku options were missing the mark with a constrained experience and don’t actually teach newcomers how to play (and love) the classic game.

Good Sudoku has arrived with the goal of redefining the digital Sudoku experience by solving major pain points, innovating with AI, and also offering flexibility like being able to import your own puzzles. Another fun feature is Good Sudoku including a global leaderboard for the daily puzzles.

The tools to reduce busywork are optional and the AI-based hints offer a valuable way to keep growing your Sudoku skills. Zach and Jack shared more on the decision to offer reduced counting tools:

At first these tools might feel a bit like cheating, but once your mind is freed up from counting you’ll have space to see the much deeper more fascinating side of Sudoku: all of the beautiful technique structures. Freed from the burden of busywork Sudoku becomes one of the best search-style games we’ve ever played.

And going beyond the massive 70,000 puzzles included, Good Sudoku features the ability to import them with the custom puzzle mode. This also includes the option to easily share with friends.

We wanted to make the best Sudoku out there, and while we’re proud of our puzzles, we recognize that puzzles come from all places. That’s why we built a quick and easy custom puzzle mode into Good Sudoku, so if you have a paper puzzle that you’re stuck on, or you’re trying some wild variant (Like the Miracle Sudoku!) it’s easy to put it into the game, play it, and share it with your friends. If the puzzle follows standard Sudoku rules, our hint system will even help you get unstuck!

Good Sudoku is available now as a free download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad with a $3.99 one-time in-app purchase unlocking the full game.

