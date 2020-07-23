George Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin & Wife Charged With Tax Crimes!!

By
Bradley Lamb
Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed unarmed Black man George Floyd by kneeling on his neck — has been charged with tax crimes.

His wife has been charged too.

Chauvin and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin were each charged in Washington County on Wednesday with six counts of filing false or fraudulent tax returns for the tax years 2014 through 2019, and three counts of failing to file tax returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

