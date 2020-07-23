George Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin & Wife Charged With Tax Crimes!!

Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed unarmed Black man George Floyd by kneeling on his neck — has been charged with tax crimes.

His wife has been charged too.

Chauvin and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin were each charged in Washington County on Wednesday with six counts of filing false or fraudulent tax returns for the tax years 2014 through 2019, and three counts of failing to file tax returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

They are accused of not reporting and underreporting hundreds of thousands of dollars of income. During a recorded prison phone call with Derek Chauvin in jail, Kellie allegedly said, “Yeah, well we don’t want to get your dad involved because he will just be mad at me, I mean us for not doing them for years.”

They are accused of underreporting $464,433 of income, and they owed $21,853. With penalties and interest, they now owe $37,868, per CBS.