Home Business France to help railway firm SNCF with several billion euros: Le Figaro...

France to help railway firm SNCF with several billion euros: Le Figaro By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . Weekly cabinet meeting in Paris

2/2

PARIS () – France will help state-owned railway company SNCF survive the coronavirus crisis by providing several billion euros, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told daily Le Figaro on Thursday.

The government would help the company through a capital hike or an additional debt buy-back, Djebbari also said.

“SNCF has no cashflow problem. However, the state will help it by several billion euros,” Djebbari said.

Djebbari also said the government would expect in return a “high-level of economic, environmental and social performance” from SNCF.

Separately, Djebbari told France Info radio that the state also planned to boost rail freight in the country.

“Rail makes 9% of goods transport, we want to double that to 18% by 2030,” he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©