Home Entertainment Everything One Direction Posted About The 10th Anniversary

Everything One Direction Posted About The 10th Anniversary

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 0 minutes ago. Posted 35 minutes ago

“To the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together.”

To all the Directioners out there, Happy 10 Years of One Direction Day!!!!!

And for those of you who may not know why July 23 is so special in the 1D universe, get comfy, because I’m about to tell you.

Originally, they each auditioned as solo performers, however, everything changed on July 23, 2010 — aka the day Simon Cowell decided that instead of competing as solo artists, the five would team up and continue as a group.

Thus, the birth of One Direction.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In honor of this momentous day, here’s everything the guys have said to commemorate 10 years of the most iconic boy band of the 21st century, IMHO:

1.

Harry shared a heartfelt thank you to fans, crew members, and the boys:

2.

Niall shared this “mind-blowing” memory:

3.

He also sent a big thank you to 1D’s fans:

It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @LiamPayne @Harry_Styles @zaynmalik @Louis_Tomlinson ❤️ #10YearsOfOneDirection

4.

And an even bigger thank you to the crew that made every tour and album possible:

It’s the 150 person crew of carpenters, lighting, riggers, sound, stage manager Mill that flew the globe with us. it’s our band, our security boys, tour managers, our managers, our label, Sarah cooking our food for us on the road. Today is a day to celebrate those guys also.

It’s the 150 person crew of carpenters, lighting, riggers, sound, stage manager Mill that flew the globe with us. it’s our band, our security boys, tour managers, our managers, our label, Sarah cooking our food for us on the road. Today is a day to celebrate those guys also.

5.

Louis shared this throwback of the first pic One Direction ever took:

6.

He also tweeted this loving little message to the boys and told them how proud he was:

Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik . So proud of you all individually.

Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don’t think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik . So proud of you all individually.

7.

Louis also gave a huge shout out to the fans, who pretty much made everything possible:

And to the fans. The people who gave us all these amazing opportunities. You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyality is something that makes me really really proud.

And to the fans. The people who gave us all these amazing opportunities. You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyality is something that makes me really really proud.

8.

Liam shared this text he sent to his dad right after 1D was formed, along with a big thank you to the boys and the fans:

What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection

What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection

And while the boys haven’t confirmed a reunion yet, they’ve dropped A LOT of signs about one.

So, thank you, One Direction, for 10 incredible years. ❤️

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©