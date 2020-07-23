Enable faces three in King George | Racing News

Enable will face just three rivals – all trained by Aidan O’Brien – as she bids for a piece of history at Ascot on Saturday afternoon.

John Gosden’s six-year-old mare will become the first horse ever to win the King George on three separate occasions if she can go one better than on her seasonal comeback in the Coral-Eclipse earlier in the month.

Standing in her way are just a trio of horses from the Ballydoyle camp, namely Japan, Anthony Van Dyck and likely outsider Sovereign.

Sovereign was a shock winner of the Irish Derby last year, while Anthony Van Dyck hasn’t tasted success since winning the 2019 Investec Derby at Epsom.

Japan won last summer’s Juddmonte International at York and finished a place behind Enable when third to Ghaiyyath in the Eclipse.