Eminem Braces Himself for Mariah Carey’s ‘Onslaught’ in Upcoming Memoir

WENN

The Slim Shady is reportedly ‘stressed out’ that the ‘One Sweet Day’ songstress, whom he claimed to have dated in the past, will say negative things about him and their relationship.

For years, Eminem has been bragging about his relationship with Mariah Carey which she never admitted. But now their alleged romance may cost him his peace. Rumor has it the rapper has been concerned about her upcoming memoir.

According to Us Weekly, the Detroit emcee is worried that his alleged ex-girlfriend will be talking bad about him and their relationship. “Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship,” a source tells the site.

“He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it,” the so-called insider goes on dishing. Despite knowing what to expect from her biography, “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s**t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that,” the insider adds, noting that “she knows that.”

Mariah’s memoir was announced in 2019. While she has delivered the final version to her publisher, an exact publish date has not been announced yet.

Eminem first hinted at his relationship with Mariah in 2009 through his songs “Superman” and “When the Music Stops”. “I don’t want to say anything disrespectful because I respect her as a singer, but on the whole personal level, I’m not really feeling it. I just don’t like her as a person,” the “Lose Yourself” spitter told Rolling Stone at the time.

He went on dissing the R&B diva, “I gotta be honest; I learned a lesson from it: Don’t believe the hype. I have respect for her, but she doesn’t really have it all together. I’ll just say that and that she’s a beautiful woman.”

Mariah denied that they ever had a special relationship and mocked him on her track “Clown”. Seven years later, the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, rapped about her and her then-husband Nick Cannon on “Bagpipes From Bagdad”, to which she responded with her own song titled “Obsessed”.

Eminem followed it up the next month with “The Warning”, in which he detailed their sexual encounters. Last year, he reignited their feud as he mentions Mariah on his song “Lord Above”. Nick then hit back by releasing a diss track called “The Invitation”, prompting the two to engage in a back-and-forth on social media for awhile.