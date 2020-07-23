Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Home Hit by Burglars Due to Their Celebrity Status

WENN

‘High-value jewelry and watches’ were reportedly among items taken from the couple’s Montecito home during a home theft earlier this month, on the Fourth of July.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are not safe, even when they continue to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple has become the victims of a home burglary that hit their Montecito estate earlier this month.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office confirms the theft went down on the Fourth of July. According to the report, “high-value jewelry and watches” were among items taken from the home, but the total loss that the talk show host and her wife suffered from the burglary is currently unknown.

Police believe the couple’s home was targeted because of their celebrity status. It’s unknown though, if Ellen and Portia were at home when the burglar(s) ransacked the place. The 62-year-old comedian owns several homes in South California.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’re working with other law enforcement agencies, as part of an extensive investigation, to see if this incident is connected to other recent celeb home burglaries. They don’t specify which cases they’re attempting to connect the recent break-in to, but an October 2018 report by ABC News mentioned a number of celebrities, including Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Emmy Rossum, Jaime Pressly, David Spade and Christina Milian, whose Los Angeles homes had been targeted by thieves. Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers even had his Encino home getting hit not just once, but four times by bandits.

Prior to report of the Montecito home burglary, Ellen and Portia were mourning the death of their dog Wolf. “Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf. He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him,” the former “Ellen” star announced the sad news on Instagram on Thursday, July 16 along with a photo of her kissing the dog, which was being held by Portia, on their wedding day.