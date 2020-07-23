Eels Ryan Matterson goes down in win over Wests Tigers

Eels forward Ryan Matterson had a nightmare return against his old side when he was ruled out for the remainder of the match after suffering a head knock early in the first half.

The Eels on Thursday night jumped to the top of the NRL ladder by defeating the Wests Tigers 26-16 at Bankwest Stadium.

But it was a grim reunion for Matterson who struggled to get up on his feet after copping a big knock in a collision with prop Russell Packer.

NRL Rd 11 – Eels v Tigers (Getty)

“Ryan Matterson is in all sorts of trouble,” Peter Sterling said on Nine’s commentary.

“He reels out of this and he’s being held up. He stumbled back trying to get back to the defensive line. He has to get off.”

Phil Gould added: “He’s taken a heavy knock there and that might be the end of his night.”

“Russel Packer said, ‘I remember you. You played for us last year, get this into you’.”

NRL Highlights: Eels v Wests Tigers – Round 11