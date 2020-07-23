Draya Michele Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Following Megan Thee Stallion’s clap back on Twitter, Draya took to social to apologize to Meg about her insensitive remarks earlier.

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry,” she wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR