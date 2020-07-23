Draya Michele Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion

Following Megan Thee Stallion’s clap back on Twitter, Draya took to social to apologize to Meg about her insensitive remarks earlier.

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry,” she wrote.

During a guest appearance on the Wine and Weed podcast, Draya made fun of the July 12 shooting, which led to Meg’s hospitalization and the arrest of artist Tory Lanez.

Meg revealed that she had to undergo surgery on her foot and that the shooting was to intentionally harm her.

Last week, Meg hopped on Twitter to address the people making light of her situation.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” Meg tweeted. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”