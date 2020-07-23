Draya Michele Admits She’s ‘Wrong’ for Joking About Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s Drama

Instagram

Draya Michele once again shows remorse for joking about Megan Thee Stallion‘s shooting accident involving Tory Lanez. After posting a public apology to the “Hot Girl Summer” raptress, Draya has issued another apology on her Instagram account.

Draya, who faced backlash for comparing Megan and Tory to Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown during her recent appearance on “Wine and Weed” podcast, wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 23 to “address victims of domestic violence and abuse of any kind and just overall humans.” She then admitted, “I was wrong to insinuate that there is room for violence in loving relationships, or in any relationship for that matter.”

She went on to say, “I was wrong to try to find humor or make light of the situation, and understand that my joking nature was damaging and hurtful.” The former “Basketball Wives: L.A.” star added, “It was poor judgement and i deeply regret it. This is sincere apology from me to everyone.”

Draya noted at the end of her message that “it is always my intention to uplift women, and especially black women through my platforms, my business and my words.”

The TV personality sparked outrage after she seemingly made light of news that Megan was shot by Tory during their outing last week. “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this … type of road,” Draya joked. “I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too.”

She continued, “I want you to like me so much that if I’m trying to get out the car, and you’re like, ‘No, sit your a** in the car,’ and I’m like, ‘No n***a, I’m getting out the car.’ [He goes] ‘No you’re not!’ Bah-bah!”

In response to the backlash, Draya insisted that it was only a “prediction,” adding, “And I really shouldn’t have been joking about it. It’s a foul for me.” Later on Twitter, she wrote, “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including Meg. I’m sorry.”

Instead of accepting her apology, Megan attacked Draya by subtly calling her a “dumb b***h.” The “Savage” hitmaker tweeted, “that s**t ain’t f***ing funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a.” In a separate post, she added, “And f**k all the h*e a** n****s making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about s**t when I get ready.”