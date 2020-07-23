Dragon Quest 11 is finally coming to Xbox One

Ever since its debut in 2018, Dragon Quest XI has slowly been spreading to other platforms. It’s playable on the PC, PS4, and Switch — and now it’s finally coming to the Xbox One. During its Xbox Series X showcase today, Microsoft revealed that the “definitive edition” of the role-playing game is launching on its console on December 4th. It’ll also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

The news is particularly interesting because it marks the series’ debut on Xbox platforms. Despite being one of Japan’s most popular franchise, Dragon Quest has generally struggled in the West. That, coupled with the Xbox’s small presence in Japan, has made the two seem like an unlikely fit. Lately, though, Japanese role-playing games have seen a surge on the Xbox One, thanks in large part to the Final Fantasy series joining Game Pass.