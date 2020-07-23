Dr. Anthony Fauci’s first pitch at Yankees-Nationals was awful, but the jokes were pretty good

Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of the top U.S. minds dedicated to controlling the spread of disease, not the direction of a fastball.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases showed why he never made it as a pitcher with his terrible first pitch before MLB’s season opener between the Nationals and Yankees. In what was supposed to be an honor for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, he instead became the butt of jokes.

Fauci is a die-hard Nationals fan who has regularly donned a Washington-themed mask during the pandemic.

While his throw was off target, the ensuing humor on social media hit the mark:

I’m not cracking any Dr. Fauci jokes because he could probably crack the Mets rotation right now — Clem (@TheClemReport) July 23, 2020

It’s all good Dr Fauci…you’ve been busy. No time for practice ⚾️ — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) July 23, 2020