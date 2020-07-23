Dodgers vs. Giants: Live score, updates, highlights from Opening Day matchup

It’s May Day on the West Coast.

Fans tuning in expecting to see Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw on the bump will be a little confused when they see a flowing red mane of hair instead. Just hours before Kershaw was scheduled to take the mound, the Dodgers announced that the lefty was placed on the injured list because of a balky back. In his stead, super prospect Dustin May will throw the first pitch for the Dodgers this year.

May saw limited action with LA last year, but he is one of the most highly touted prospects in baseball and is sure to figure into the Dodgers’ plans in a shortened season. In 14 games last season (four starts), May lived up to the hype, pitching to a 3.63 ERA (2.90 FIP), offering a glimpse into the future of LA’s pitching.

MORE: What to know about MLB in 2020, including taxi squads and coronavirus rules

May gets another taste of the LA vs. the Bay rivalry as he takes on a veteran-laden Giants lineup that will be without star catcher Buster Posey for the 2020 season. Posey and his wife adopted twins, so he opted out of a season that MLB will attempt to play amid a global pandemic.

In any case, the 2020 campaign will begin to unfold tonight in Los Angeles, with the Dodgers once again flirting with destiny and the Giants looking to resume their even-year bull . . . uh, magic starting with this NL West matchup.

Sporting News will have you covered from first pitch to last below.

(All times Eastern.)

Dodgers vs. Giants score

Dodgers 0, Giants 0

10:23 p.m. END OF FIRST: Alex Dickerson with a nice running catch of a fly ball off the bat of Bellinger. We head to the second.

10:19 p.m.: For the first time in his career, Mookie Betts is taking a swing as a Dodger.

10:16 p.m. END TOP FIRST: A few hits, an error, some weird baserunning makes for an adventurous first inning for May, but he gets through unscathed. Dodgers coming to bat.

10:10 p.m.: May is loose early, hitting 98 on the good. Mike Yastrzemski aboard after an error.

10:07 p.m.: We are set for baseball on the West Coast as Dustin May is set to take the ball in Dodger Stadium.

9:52 p.m.: Starting lineups being revealed here as Giants and Dodgers players get ready to do something similar to what Yankees and Nationals did prior to their matchup in D.C., with all players and personnel taking a knee prior to the national anthem.