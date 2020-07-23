Dodgers reportedly in serious extension talks with Mookie Betts

In a stunning development that would mark a massive shift in a moribund player market, the Dodgers appear to be closing in on a long-term extension with recently acquired star Mookie Betts. WEEI.com’s Lou Merloni hears that the sides are nearing agreement even as Betts prepares to don the Dodger blue for the first time Thursday. Joel Sherman tweets that talks are indeed “quite real.”

If completed, the contract would cover a 10-year term and guarantee Betts somewhere in the neighborhood of $350M to $400M, according to the report. It sounds as if it would come in right near, if not over, the 10-year, $360M

Mike Trout pact that currently stands as the largest-ever MLB contract.

The Dodgers paid a significant price in prospects and took on a lot of salary (both for Betts and David Price) in order to secure just one season from the 27-year-old. It always seemed the team had designs on a lengthier relationship, though it wasn’t at all clear that vows would be exchanged before Betts hit the open market.

Until the paperwork is complete, Betts stands as the obvious top talent of the 2020-21 free agent class. As MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes explained in his pre-pandemic power rankings, Betts, who is represented by VC Sports Group, seemed situated to “reasonably seek a 10-year term with an average annual value in the $36M-4$0M range.”

Betts would have represented one of the most interesting free-agent cases ever. Recent market swings and upcoming collective bargaining negotiations provided a fascinating backdrop for the bidding on such a youthful, high-quality player. And then the coronavirus came along, overlaying broad uncertainty onto the situation.

It seems that both the Dodgers and Betts saw a path to limit the risk by striking a bargain now. They’ve certainly had time to get to know one another under trying circumstances over the past several months, even if Betts hasn’t yet recorded any stats for the storied ball club.