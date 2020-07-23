Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on IL

Mere hours before he was set to open yet another season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the best pitchers in baseball is now on the shelf. Clayton Kershaw has been placed on the injured list with a back ailment, according to Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo:
This obviously is not great news for the World Series favorites. Kershaw has been a regular fixture as the Dodgers’ Opening Day starter since he morphed into an ace all the way back in 2011.
Kershaw, 32, pitched to a 16-5 record with a 3.03 ERA and 1.04 WHIP for Los Angeles a season ago.
Dustin May will start in Kershaw’s stead against the San Francisco Giants Thursday evening in Los Angeles.