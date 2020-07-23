Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on IL

This obviously is not great news for the World Series favorites. Kershaw has been a regular fixture as the Dodgers’ Opening Day starter since he morphed into an ace all the way back in 2011.

Kershaw, 32, pitched to a 16-5 record with a 3.03 ERA and 1.04 WHIP for Los Angeles a season ago.

Dustin May will start in Kershaw’s stead against the San Francisco Giants Thursday evening in Los Angeles.