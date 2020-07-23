Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is cool—and engaged—for the summer!

The 27-year-old pop star announced boyfriend Max Ehrich popped the question during a stunning beachside proposal on Wednesday night. Needless to say, Demi got the man and the diamond ring of her dreams!

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” Demi captioned her Instagram announcement.

The bride-to-be continued, “@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.”

“I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!” Demi gushed.