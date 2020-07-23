Deepika Padukone reveals how she and Ranveer are spending the lockdown days

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are without a doubt two people who the nation adores. The two superstars have a separate fan following for sure, but they also have a fan base together. The couple has been happily married for over a year and a half now and they seem to be having a gala time together. Now that the entire country has been under lockdown for four months, the duo is finding new ways to keep themselves entertained and occupied as film shoots haven’t resumed.

Today, Queen Dee took to Instagram to reveal that Ranveer along with her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani and father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani are all busy playing Taboo. She shared a picture of the scoreboard and captioned it saying, “TPL-Taboo Premiere LeagueWith everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive!”





Well, thanks for the idea Diva Dee, we are running out of ways to keep busy too.