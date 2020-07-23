A collection of discounts have hit Apple’s line of AirPods devices this week, starting with the return of Verizon’s $30 savings on the AirPods Pro. You can get the noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones for $219.99, down from $249.99.

Note: is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The discount on Verizon has been automatically applied, so all you have to do is add the AirPods Pro to your cart and check out to get the deal. This sale isn’t quite the lowest we’ve tracked for the AirPods Pro, but it’s just about $5 higher than the previous low price so it’s still a solid offer.

$30 OFF AirPods Pro for $219.99

On Amazon and B,amp;H Photo, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case from 2019 for $164.95, down from $199.00. These prices are the lowest available online among the major Apple resellers.

$34 OFF AirPods w/ Wireless Case for $164.95

Similarly, Amazon and B,amp;H Photo have the AirPods with Charging Case for $134.95, down from $159.00. This is about $7 higher than the previous low price we tracked on this version of the AirPods, but it’s still the best price available online this week.

$24 OFF AirPods w/ Wired Case for $134.95

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: AirPods Sales Hit at Multiple Retailers, Including AirPods Pro for $219.99 at Verizon,quot; first appeared on .com

Discuss this article in our forums