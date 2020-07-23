Dave Grohl Accuses Donald Trump of Bad Planning in Defense of Teachers Opposing Schools Reopening

WENN

During his In Defence of Our Teachers audio piece, the Foo Fighters frontman offers his support for those who want to keep educators and students safe as COVID-19 cases spike in the country.

Dave Grohl has come to the defence of teachers fighting to keep schools closed this autumn as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives.

As the summer break ends and the academic year approaches, the Foo Fighters frontman has opened up about his mother’s career as a teacher as he offers his support for those who want a detailed plan for keeping educators and students safe as COVID-19 cases spike in the U.S.

“When it comes to the daunting question of reopening schools, America’s educators deserve a plan, not a trap,” he said during his “In Defence of Our Teachers” audio piece – the latest instalment of his ongoing Dave’s True Stories Instagram series.

“As a single mother of two, she (Dave’s mum) tirelessly devoted her life to the service of others, both at home and at work. Unsurprisingly, her devoted parenting mirrored her technique as a teacher. Never one to just point at a blackboard and recite lessons for kids to mindlessly memorise, she was an engaging educator, invested in the well-being of each and every student who sat in her class.”





Dave went on to slam U.S. leader Donald Trump‘s handling of school re-openings, accusing the President of bad planning and running a “conductor-less orchestra”.

Trump has threatened to cut off education funding to states who don’t open schools in August.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has already defied the President, announcing public schools in the state will remain closed for the foreseeable future. America’s schools were closed in March.