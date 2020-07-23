DaniLeigh Sparks DaBaby Split Rumors With ‘Reset Trip’

Instagram

Fans speculate that her Instagram post hints at the 25-year-old singer’s breakup with the rapper as a fan writes on Instagram, ‘If he got back with his baby mama just say det.’

Does the alleged romance between DaniLeigh and DaBaby die down even before they manage to officially confirm it? DaniLeigh appeared to hint that things might not work between her and the “Blame It on Baby” rapper as she talked about being a new version of herself in a recent Instagram post.

“Before I land.. I wanna tell myself that this is a reset trip… what’s not for me God will not allow….,” so the 25-year-old singer wrote on Wednesday, July 22 with a picture of the sky as the background. “what I give love to should equally give back.. I’m giving all my love to myself , God and to my family.”

The singer added that she had finished “everything I need to” including cover album, movie and press.” She then alluded to being hurt as she wrote that she “worked so hard even in the process of being hurt.”

Seemingly wanting to start over, DaniLeigh continued, “I’m clearing my mind.. cleansing my soul .. and finding closure for myself… I’m Coming back home a new person.. new home , new car , and new mind . I’m excited to see what God has in store for me . But I am also patient about it.”

“The blessings I receive are all reminders to keep goin and that God already has my life written out. Thank u for all the positive love but thank u for the hate as well… It’s helped me realize a lot and get stronger,” so she concluded.

<br />

Fans speculated that the post meant that DaniLeigh had broken up with DaBaby. “If he got back with his baby mama just say det,” a fan wrote, referring to DaBaby’s baby mama MeMe. Showing very little of sympathy, someone else said, “karma coming your way nobody cares girl” with another person commenting, “Guess the entanglement is over.”

DaniLeigh and DaBaby, who first sparked romance rumors late last year after she choreographed the Cleveland-born star’s music video for “Bop”, had been pictured spending time together in the past few weeks. After their pictures surfaced online, DaBaby’s baby mama MeMe appeared to react to the pair’s dating news. “I really didn’t come here to talk about what the f**k y’all want me to talk about ’cause it ain’t nothin’ to talk about,” she said in Instagram Live back in June.

She added, “We’re living our best life. We’re living our best life! Ya heard me? Fa real, fa real. Mama been that. Mama gon’ always be that. And I’m good. And y’all, uh uh.”