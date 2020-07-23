Damon Dash Insists Kanye West Is Not Crazy, Says ‘IDGF’ About Kardashian Family

Instagram

Jay-Z’s former manager denies Kim Kardashian’s suggestions that Kanye has a manic episode following his controversial presidential rally and Twitter rants.

Damon Dash has insisted Kanye West is not “crazy” and dismissed West’s wife Kim Kardashian‘s comments that he is in the midst of a “complicated” and “painful” bipolar episode.

In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six column, Dash, who is currently ensconced with the rapper at his Wyoming ranch while working on West’s new album, insisted the Mercy star is “cool” and that “he’s tired but he’s happy.”

Fears were raised for the rapper’s health on Sunday (19Jul20) following his appearance at a campaign rally for his presidential bid in South Carolina, where he appeared onstage wearing a bulletproof vest, attacked slavery activist icon Harriet Tubman and cried as he claimed he and Kim almost aborted her first pregnancy.

He also sent a series of rambling tweets, including one that claimed Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, tried to get him “locked up.”

In a statement shared on Wednesday, the KKW Beauty mogul asked for “compassion” for her husband as he battles his “painful” bipolar disorder.

However, Dash denied West has a problem and insisted he is “going to be all right.”

<br />

“People think he lost his mind just because he cried,” he told the gossip column. “The way he lost his mind and jumped on a jet and then jumped off the jet to come back to his 40,000-acre ranch? Yeah, I’d like to lose my mind like that.”

He continued, “We are praying, we are working. People think like we are in an insane asylum (but) we got an album coming out.”

When he was asked about the Kardashian family’s concerns for West, he answered abruptly, “I don’t give a f**k about none of that. I see him – he’s cool. I don’t give a f**k what they say. He’s a little tired but he’s happy,” adding West is “productive” and “having fun.”

“Why are you talking about (his mental health)? He’s in a big room with 40 different companies. Ideas development. It’s a laboratory going on over here. Just think of Willy Wonka,” he said referencing Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier from the children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory“.

“People watched the rally and think he’s crazy, but that’s how the average person thinks. Everyone that listens to him (who thinks) he’s crazy is not a billionaire. But (for) some reason Elon Musk doesn’t think he’s crazy. I don’t think he’s crazy.”