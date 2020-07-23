coronavirus us donald trump cancels republican convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans to hold the Republican Convention in Jacksonville, Florida next month because of the leap in COVID-19 cases.

Mr Trump said at his White House pandemic briefing the decision was driven by health concerns.

“The timing for this event is not right (given) the flare up in Florida,” Mr Trump said.

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida. President Donald Trump has decided to scrap the Republican Convention due to be held in the state next month. (Associated Press)

“There is nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe.

“I just felt it was wrong to have people going to what turned out to be a hotspot.”

The decision means the convention, scheduled for August to 27, will be a mainly virtual event.

Instead of a high profile nomination, Mr Trump will be nominated by Republican delegates in Charlotte, North Carolina in a low key event.

Mr Trump also called on Congress to pass US$105 billion for schools as part of the next coronavirus relief bill

Mr Trump said overwhelming expert research showed students were losing out on academic performance and mental health with remote learning.

President Donald Trump with a map showing the high infection rate in the US south. (AP)

“This isn’t about politics,” he said.

The president said the money would be used to support measures like smaller class sizes, teachers aides, rearranging spaces for social distancing and masks.

Mr Trump also hailed his government’s “big, big beautiful” contract with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for the delivery of 100 million doses of a vaccine now being developed.

He also continued to blame China for failing to control the coronavirus after is broke out in the city of Wuhan late last year.

Mr Trump repeated the term “China virus” throughout his briefing.