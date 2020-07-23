Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

The view from the U.S. gets bleaker

Grim milestones keep coming. The total U.S. case count surpassed four million on Thursday, with one million infections added in the last two and a half weeks alone. Virus-related deaths and hospitalizations are also rising at alarming rates.

More Covid-19 patients are on track to be hospitalized in the U.S. than at any point in the pandemic, with daily numbers hovering near the peak of 59,940 reached on April 15. Public health experts say detailed local data on hospitalizations is critical during the pandemic, but federal officials have not made those numbers public. To see where people are falling seriously ill, The Times gathered data for nearly 50 metropolitan areas, revealing just how far the devastation has spread.

“You can debate case counts and talk about how they may be underreported. You can debate testing,” Lazaro Gamio, a graphics editor who worked on the project, told us. “But hospitalizations are the real- measure for how bad things are.”

More people in hospitals eventually translates to more deaths. Nearly 144,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus, and the daily number has steadily grown over the past several weeks. The uptick follows a national case surge that began in June: The U.S. now averages over 66,000 new infections a day — more than double a month ago — and 39 states are seeing upward trends.