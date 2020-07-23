Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

The view from the U.S. gets bleaker
Grim milestones keep coming. The total U.S. case count surpassed four million on Thursday, with one million infections added in the last two and a half weeks alone. Virus-related deaths and hospitalizations are also rising at alarming rates.
More Covid-19 patients are on track to be hospitalized in the U.S. than at any point in the pandemic, with daily numbers hovering near the peak of 59,940 reached on April 15. Public health experts say detailed local data on hospitalizations is critical during the pandemic, but federal officials have not made those numbers public. To see where people are falling seriously ill, The Times gathered data for nearly 50 metropolitan areas, revealing just how far the devastation has spread.
“You can debate case counts and talk about how they may be underreported. You can debate testing,” Lazaro Gamio, a graphics editor who worked on the project, told us. “But hospitalizations are the real- measure for how bad things are.”
More people in hospitals eventually translates to more deaths. Nearly 144,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus, and the daily number has steadily grown over the past several weeks. The uptick follows a national case surge that began in June: The U.S. now averages over 66,000 new infections a day — more than double a month ago — and 39 states are seeing upward trends.
About 60 percent of hospitalizations are now concentrated in the South, according to the Covid Tracking Project, which is run by The Atlantic and collects state hospitalization data. The hardest-hit parts of Texas and Florida have approached the peak per capita rates of hospitalization in New York City in the spring. Some facilities have had to set up tents, send patients to neighboring states and bring in mobile morgues.
The demographics are also shifting. People younger than 50 made up almost 40 percent of the hospitalizations earlier this month, compared with 26 percent in late April.
Dubious treatments surge in Latin America
With more than three million infections and 160,000 deaths, Latin America is one of the hardest-hit regions in the world. Relatively few people can afford high-quality medical care, so dubious medicines and pet theories to fight the virus are proliferating in the vacuum. Potentially harmful treatments are being promoted by political leaders of all stripes, whether out of a genuine belief in the remedies, to offer hope or to deflect blame.
In Bolivia, people lined up outside pharmacies to buy chlorine dioxide, a bleach normally used to disinfect swimming pools and floors — even after 10 people were hospitalized after ingesting it. Peru’s government has purchased and promoted ivermectin, usually used against intestinal worms, even though the World Health Organization has said it should not be used to treat the virus. Some Peruvians have been buying a veterinary version on the black market.
Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has relentlessly promoted the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine, long a favorite of President Trump, which has not been found to help against the virus and can be dangerous for some patients. Governments in El Salvador, Peru and Paraguay have also bought the drug to use for the coronavirus.
In Venezuela, the government requires patients with Covid-19 symptoms to take interferon alfa-2b, a virus and cancer medicine obtained from its ally Cuba, which has shown no definitive benefit in treating the coronavirus.
“The people feel desperate when confronted with Covid-19,” said Santiago Ron, an Ecuadorean biology professor. “They are very vulnerable to pseudoscientific promises.”
Resurgences
At one convent in Michigan, 13 nuns have died of Covid-19.
Belgium is facing a second wave of the virus and has ordered people to wear masks at outdoor markets and on commercial streets, Politico reports. Restaurants, bars and hotels have also been told to collect customers’ phone numbers to aid contact tracing.
In Israel, new daily cases have risen to new heights, passing 2,000 on Wednesday. The Knesset passed a law that expands the government’s powers in imposing virus restrictions and that lessens parliamentary oversight of them, infuriating the opposition.
Romania reported more than 1,000 new cases on Wednesday, a daily milestone, and may reimpose lockdowns.
Cases in Spain have quadrupled over the last month, with more than 200 local outbreaks that skew toward younger people, raising fears of asymptomatic transmission. Hundreds of thousands of people have been returned to lockdown.
What else we’re following
