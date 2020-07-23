Coronavirus Australia live updates July : Victoria’s deadliest day as 403 new COVID-19 cases confirmed; Premier shares plea from Melbourne hospital worker; Queensland declares more NSW hotspots

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said that despite the grim figures revealed in yesterday’s economic update, Australia will escape the virus relatively unscathed, compared to other nations.

“Australia has performed on a health and economic front better than almost any country in the world,” Mr Frydenberg said.

He compared the economic damage of COVID-19 to that of the Great Depression in 1930.

Between March and May this year, approximately 870,000 Australians lost their jobs, and without the government’s economic lifelines such as JobKeeper, Mr Frydenberg said forecasts show an additional 700,000 jobs would have been lost.

The nation’s unemployment rate is forecast to hit 9.25 per cent by Christmas this year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann yesterday gave an update on Australia’s dire budget situation. (Source: Getty)

The Treasurer stressed the forecasts laid out yesterday have been created in exceptionally trying times for economists.

“Forecasting is difficult in the best of times, let alone in a pandemic,” Mr Frydenberg said. “But Treasury have done an excellent job in the circumstance.