Corning announces ‘Gorilla Glass Victus’ with improved drop, scratch resistance

Corning announced its new ‘Gorilla Glass Victus’ that boasts much-improved drop and scratch resistance.
In a press release, the company explained that it pursued better drop and scratch protection since device durability is one of the most important factors customers consider when looking to purchase a new phone.
Corning says that in its lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus “achieved drop performance up to 2 meters [sic] when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces.” Further, Corning says competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from less than 0.8 metres.
Along with excellent performance in drop tests, Corning says Victus brings an up to 2x improvement in scratch resistance compared to Gorilla Glass 6. The company also compared Victus to competitive aluminosilicate glasses and found it 4x more scratch resistant.
Finally, Corning says Samsung will be the first to adopt Gorilla Glass Victus “in the near future.” While it’s not immediately clear which Samsung device will adopt Victus, my guess is we’ll see it on the upcoming Note 20 line.
You can learn more about Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the company’s website.