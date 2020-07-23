Cleveland to discuss name change with Native American leaders

Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan said that the team will be engaging in conversations with Native Americans as the franchise considers changing its team name for the first time in more than a century.

“In the coming weeks, we will engage Native American leaders to better understand their perspectives, meet with local civic leaders, and continue to listen to the perceptions of our players, fans, partners and employees,” Dolan revealed.

Cleveland has been mulling a name change for a while, and even removed the controversial Chief Wahoo mascot from team apparel in 2018. However, there’s no question that this has been fast-tracked by the Washington NFL team choosing to change their team name before the start of the upcoming season.

The decision by Washington to abandon their offensive name has been almost universally celebrated and has undoubtedly forced other teams with Native American names to examine if it’s time for them to make a change as well. Dolan said that he had a “candid and productive” conversation with several Cleveland players, front office employees, and manager Terry Francona about changing the name.

“Our players care about the organization and feel strongly about social justice and racial equality,” Dolan said. “I support their interest in using their platform to unite our city and our nation through their actions.”

If Cleveland does decide to make a change, it is unlikely to happen this season, with Opening Day Thursday. But the team could easily have a new name set in place for the 2021 season, and hopefully the change will move America one step further away from marginalizing and disrespecting the Native American community.