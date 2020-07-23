Chris D’Elia’s Prank Show Canceled by Netflix Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Instagram

The Netflix project which was supposed to be co-hosted by the former ‘Whitney’ actor has been called off following allegations that he preyed on underage female fans.

Bosses at Netflix have scrapped plans for a prank show hosted by Chris D’Elia after he was hit with recent allegations of sexual misconduct.

The embattled comedian was set to co-host the series with Bryan Callen, but reports suggest the project was canned last month (Jun20) after several women took to social media to accuse the star of inappropriate behaviour. Some of the accusers were underage when the alleged misconduct took place.

D’Elia released a statement denying the allegations, insisting he “never knowingly pursued any underage women,” but the Netflix executives have decided not to await the outcome of the drama and they cancelled the show before production started.

“I always knew Chris as a ladies’ man; I have never seen or heard of him doing anything illegal,” Callen said on his podcast “The Fighter and the Kid“.

“Right now I have to believe that, because he’s still a friend… I just think it’s an impossible situation, and I’m just at a loss. I’m praying that what I’m hearing isn’t true… It’s like watching someone die.”

In the wake of the accusations, D’Elia has also been dropped by his representatives, while executives at Comedy Central, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have all removed an episode of the show “Workaholics“, which features D’Elia as a sexual predator.