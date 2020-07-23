Canadian tech companies that pivoted to making ventilators are drawing global interest

Article content continued

The company’s civil aviation business made $601.9 million in revenue from January to March, almost flat year over year. It attributed “significantly lower than usual training utilization,” particularly in the quarter’s final month, to the pandemic. “There is less demand at the moment in (the) aviation sector,” said Grenier, so the company doesn’t need to hire cover for staff now involved with the ventilator effort; many already work on medical and flight projects at the same time.

Grenier said CAE is discussing its ventilators with governments in South America, eastern Europe and Asia, although he declined to identify specific countries.

Other firms getting such calls aren’t planning to keep making the devices post-pandemic. StarFish Medical, a Victoria-based device design and contract manufacturing firm, has also received international interest in its machine, according to CEO Scott Phillips.

Ottawa has ordered 7,500 of the company’s ventilators, which are based on a model created by former University of Manitoba professor Dr. Magdy Younes. The device “uses a piston, so it’s very good at volume control,” which could make it better suited for COVID-19 patients than regular pressure control-based machines, Phillips said. Contract electronics manufacturer Celestica is handling production and delivery.

StarFish, which has 130 employees, has “slowed down our existing work by about 30 per cent for the last three months,” to focus on the ventilator order, said Phillips, estimating his team has put in almost double its usual number of design hours over that time. He’s also set up a new entity to handle the federal contract, since “the program revenues flowing to the company (are) far in excess of our normal annual revenues.”