Bunnings sausage sizzles resume for Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia after coronavirus shutdown

“While our community groups are taking a number of extra precautions, what hasn’t changed is the great feeling of supporting a local community group and the unmistakable taste of an Aussie sausage, bread and sauce,” Ms Poole said in a statement.

“Earlier this month we were excited to bring sausage sizzles back to Tasmania and the Northern Territory and community groups did a fantastic job adapting to the new physically-distanced layout and hygiene measures designed to keep everyone safe.

“We know community groups and customers in other states are just as keen to see them return, so we’re really excited to be bringing them back to Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia this weekend.”

Over 200 charity groups are booked for barbecues this weekend across Queensland, SA and WA.

Several changes have been implemented to ensure the safety of shoppers keen for a snag.

There will be a separate order and pick-up points to ensure 1.5-metre physical distancing is adhered to.