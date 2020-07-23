Broncos Anthony Seibold won’t survive beyond 2020 season says Andrew Johns

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns fears the Brisbane Broncos’ season will only get worse as they approach their final 10 games of the year.

The Broncos have had an abysmal return to the field since the NRL’s COVID-19 shutdown was lifted, winning just one game from their past eight encounters.

Now sitting 14th on the table with only three wins to their name, the future of head coach Anthony Seibold, two years into his five-year contract, remains well and truly clouded with some reports suggesting he’s facing an ultimatum to keep his job at the club.

Johns said he fears Seibold won’t survive beyond this season, making the grim prediction that Brisbane won’t win any more than three of their remaining 10 games.

NRL Rd 10 – Tigers v Broncos (Getty)

“I had a really good look at their draw, and they’ve got a tough draw for the rest of their 10 games going in,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & the Eighth.

“They will be lucky to win two, at the most three games. Unfortunately, I just can’t see him surviving.

“I think he will stay there until the end of the year, but then there has be some sort of movement.

“They have to blow the whole club up and start again with recruitment and the way the play. Everything needs to be totally refreshed.”

Freddy and Joey want a Sonny Bill Williams NRL return: Freddy & the Eighth

Sydney Roosters legend Brad Fittler conceded the Broncos of 2020 are the only NRL team in his lifetime that he’s “felt sorry for.”

“It’s such a shame. After their first two games, it was so promising,” Fittler said.

“They beat South Sydney and the Cowboys. You walked away there and said, ‘Wow this team is going to have a future this year’.

“They’ve had no David Fifita which has hurt them, but it’s the manner in which they’ve been beaten. Watching them behind the try-line, watching them after the game do interviews, they look rudderless, they look soulless.

“I feel sorry for them. I’ve never felt sorry for footy teams before, but I feel sorry for them.”