Britney Spears Is No-Show at Virtual Hearing of Her Conservatorship

While the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker is absent from the court hearing at Los Angeles County Court, both her father Jamie and mother Lynne appear over a digital stream.

Britney Spears wasn’t present for a virtual court appearance over her conservatorship.

According to court papers obtained by The Blast, the “Toxic” star was slated to appear over a digital stream for the hearing at Los Angeles County Court on Wednesday (22Jul20), but was not present at the hearing in any way.

The singer’s dad Jamie and mum Lynne were both present in court, however, and according to the publication, he successfully asked the judge to lock up the ongoing conservatorship from public view.

“The Court grants the motion to seal the transcript, conditionally seal the Status Report filed pending a further motion, and the motion to clear and close the courtroom,” court papers read, per The Blast.

The hearing took place as, outside the courthouse, members of the #FreeBritney movement, which aims to see the “Stronger” hitmaker free of the arrangement, gathered to protest the conservatorship.

Jamie was named her conservator in 2008 when he took on responsibility for Britney’s welfare and finances following her public breakdown.

However, when Britney entered rehab last year (19), rumours emerged that she was actually being kept at the facility against her will by Jamie – who has now handed over his duties to the star’s longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, until at least 22 August (20).