Britney Spears’ Brother Insists Conservatorship Has Been Good for Her and Family

Bryan Spears understands why his sister is ‘frustrated’ by the conservatorship but he insists the arrangement has been good for the singer and the family.

–

Britney Spears‘ brother is mystified by the #FreeBritney movement, revealing the conservatorship hanging over his sister has been good for the family.

The 38-year-old pop star has been battling to get out of the conservatorship deal she has been locked in since a 2008 meltdown and last year (19) fans launched the #FreeBritney rally cry on social media amid growing concern and speculation about the singer’s wellbeing.

Many devotees have accused Spears’ father, Jamie, and her handlers of making the “Toxic” star do things she doesn’t want to do – like attend rehab.

Now her brother, Bryan Spears, is speaking out on the “As Not Seen on TV” podcast, insisting it’s no big secret that his sister “always wanted to get out of (the conservatorship).”

The 43 year old adds, “It’s very frustrating to have. Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”

“I am aware that (fans) feel like maybe she’s being confined or held against her will in some capacity, but… it (conservatorship) has been a great thing for our family, to this point, and (we) keep hoping for the best.”

Britney’s mum, Lynn, is currently challenging the conservatorship agreement as she wants a bigger say in her daughter’s affairs.

Earlier this week (beg20Jul20), Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn #FreeBritney movement and her sibling’s mental health.

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” she raged. “She is a strong, bad**s, unstoppable woman.”